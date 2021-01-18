WOLF HOFFMANN Clarifies His Claim That ACCEPT Was First Heavy Metal Band To Come Out Of Germany

During an appearance on the "Jeremy White Podcast", Wolf Hoffmann clarified his recent comment that ACCEPT, and not the SCORPIONS, was the first heavy metal band to come out of Germany. He said (see video below): "I would say we were always heavier than the SCORPIONS. I mean, SCORPIONS were huge and successful. I didn't say we were the biggest band there; I just said we were the first heavier band to come out of [Germany]. Just around the time that heavy metal was really born and the term came into existence, I would say we were right there. I mean, there was the New Wave Of British [Heavy] Metal — all those bands — and there was ACCEPT in Germany, around the same time, releasing 'Breaker' [1981] and 'Restless And Wild' [1982]. And that was right in the middle when it all started. And the SCORPIONS were over in America doing their radio-rock-whatever mega shows — all good — but they weren't really part of that scene."

ACCEPT's new album, "Too Mean To Die", will be released on January 29 via Nuclear Blast. The LP will be the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH), who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

ACCEPT's last album, 2017's "The Rise Of Chaos", marked the band's first release with Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.

