WITHIN TEMPTATION's SHARON DEN ADEL Says It's Too Early To Tell If 'Entertain You' Single Is Representative Of Next Album

Last week, WITHIN TEMPTATION released a brand new single, "Entertain You", a surprisingly quick follow-up to the band's seventh studio album, "Resist", which came out on February 1, 2019. Asked in a new interview with Heavy New York if "Entertain You" is a good indication of what fans can expect to hear on WITHIN TEMPTATION's next album, singer Sharon Den Adel said (hear audio below): "Well, we don't know yet, because we have only recorded two songs so far. We have a lot of demos that we still have to work out and to finish. But we wanted to have a few extra songs, and this is one of them, to play at the tour we were supposed to be doing, beside the festivals. But everything is postponed now [due to the coronavirus pandemic], of course. But nevertheless, we decided to release it now because we felt like it's maybe a good time. Everybody is at home and we need something new to look forward to."

Den Adel also talked about where she gets the inspiration for WITHIN TEMPTATION's lyrics, explaining that "most of the time, they come naturally, and sometimes I already have subjects in mind that I wanna talk about. But a lot of these things are connected to each other, because without knowing it, there's a lot of things going on in your mind, and when you're starting to make music, you have to really open up. And eventually, these topics that are really inside of your mind constantly — what you're thinking about, what you're worried about, what you're angry about or what your melancholy is about — it all comes back to the music you're making at that point in time. And with 'Resist' especially, I was really, really concerned about all the things happening in our world — I still am — but with 'Entertain You', it was a different subject that also has to do with our society but in a different way — not political in this way. You could see it also political, but I didn't mean it as a political song. So we are inspired a lot by things that are affecting our personal life, but also globally."

"Resist" debuted in several Top 10 charts worldwide and was the first WITHIN TEMPTATION album to ever reach a No. 1 position on the official German chart. And now, just a year later, new material is ready to be shared.

With the release of the new single, WITHIN TEMPTATION has embarked on a new adventure by going independent. In this fast-developing digital society, it is now possible to write new tracks and release them almost immediately to the audience. With this quick follow-up, the band will be able to indulge itself in its creative process with no production or time restraints, and release new music within a heartbeat. This will result in both the band and fans always being on the forefront of newly inspired and fresh music.

"Entertain You" arrived one week after the last show of the "Worlds Collide" tour was supposed to happen. The co-headline tour with American rock band EVANESCENCE was originally planned for April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been postponed to September 2020. The trek, for which an impressive 150,000 tickets were sold in eight countries, will go ahead as planned across venues such as the O2 Arena in London, AccorHotels Arena in Paris, Velodrom in Berlin, and Palais 12 in Brussels.

