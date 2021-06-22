WITHIN TEMPTATION Teases 'Shed My Skin' Single

Dutch heavy rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION will release a new single, "Shed My Skin", on Friday, June 25. A preview of the track, which is a collaboration with the German metalcore band ANNISOKAY, is available below.

"Shed My Skin" will arrive a couple of weeks before WITHIN TEMPTATION's spectacular immersive event, "The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality", which will combine music with bleeding-edge technology to create an out-of-this-world event like no other.

Frontwoman Sharon Den Adel commented: "During the whole pandemic, we weren't keen on doing a livestream. The magic of seeing and hearing a band perform live — combined with the energy of the crowd — is something you cannot simply recreate with a livestream. So, for a long time we were clueless. One thing we knew for sure: we would not compromise on a livestream if we could offer something out of the ordinary, something jaw-dropping, intriguing, spectacular and mythical! Then we found it: a world that we could shape into our wildest fantasies and in which we, as a band, could perform while still maintaining the dynamics and magic of our traditional live show.

"We are absolutely thrilled to invite you to 'Within Temptation: The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality'. A show that takes place in different scenes of a post-apocalyptic world, in which we are witness of the aftermath of destruction of mankind. A world in which it is unknown if anyone or anything of the human race survived. It is a search for answers — about both its becoming as well as its legacy."

"The Aftermath" is a show fueled by bleeding-edge technology that enables the band to do a performance that's out of this world — literally! In this one-hour show, WITHIN TEMPTATION will play a variety of newer and older songs in four different worlds, that interact with both the band and the music. Expect guest singers from all over the world to join the band on stage for striking duets in even more striking settings.

With this show, WITHIN TEMPTATION builds a bridge between the now and the next time the band will be able to play again.

"We are absolutely gutted that the 'Worlds Collide' tour has been pushed back again and we cannot perform live in the same venue as our fans," the band says. "With this digital show, we hope that the fans can still feel our energy, our love for — and above all: our passion for music. Take care and we hope to see you on July 8 or July 9."

"The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality":

July 8, 2021, Europe (8 p.m. CEST / 7 p.m. BST).

July 9, 2021, Northern and Southern America (8 p.m. ET (UTC-4) / 5 p.m. PT (UTC -7) / 9 p.m. BRT (UTC3) / 7 p.m. CST (UTC -5).

Tickets are available for €24,99 (1 person) or €29,99 (2 or more people watching in the same room) at within-temptation.com.

"Shed My Skin" is the third single of the series of WITHIN TEMPTATION's independent releases. The official music video of this song will premiere during "The Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality" on July 8 and July 9, 2021.

