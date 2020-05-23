WITHIN TEMPTATION Singer Says 'It's Very Unclear' If Fall 2020 European Tour With EVANESCENCE Will Happen

Sharon Den Adel of Dutch heavy rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION recently spoke to Singapore's LAMC Productions about how she is dealing with the coronavirus crisis. She said (see video below): "I'm fine. My family's fine. That's most important for, first of all, of course. But I'm coping. It's no fun for anyone. But at least I have a garden. A lot of people don't even have that, so I'm able to go outside when it's nice weather instead of being in an apartment where you normally go to the balcony or open a window. So I find myself in a very luxurious position still. I'm not someone who's gonna complain about that. It's not a situation, of course, that anybody wants to be in. Especially also with work — I would love to go on tour now. It's all postponed. The festivals are postponed. We've all been looking forward so much to those performances and festivals. So it's not a nice situation, but it's for the better good for everyone."

Sharon also spoke about the status of WITHIN TEMPTATION's European "Worlds Collide" tour. The co-headline run with American rock band EVANESCENCE was originally planned for April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been postponed to September 2020.

"Tickets are on sale, but the thing is we are not allowed to play until September, and hopefully there will be a sign from the government that they will say, okay, eventually you are able to play," the singer said. "At this moment, it's very unclear if it will happen eventually this year. We hope so — we've planned it. Because you also have to plan ahead, of course. At a certain time, you want to postpone things, of course, and you have to pick a date. And you don't know how long this is gonna take. So hopefully we'll be able to play in September. If not, we'll have to postpone it again. Fingers crossed it won't happen. [Laughs]"

An impressive 150,000 tickets have already been sold in eight countries for WITHIN TEMPTATION's tour with EVANESCENCE. The trek is scheduled to hit such venues as the O2 Arena in London, AccorHotels Arena in Paris, Velodrom in Berlin, and Palais 12 in Brussels.

Earlier in the month, WITHIN TEMPTATION released a brand new single, "Entertain You", a surprisingly quick follow-up to the band's seventh studio album, "Resist", which came out on February 1, 2019.

"Resist" debuted in several Top 10 charts worldwide and was the first WITHIN TEMPTATION album to ever reach a No. 1 position on the official German chart.

