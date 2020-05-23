WITHIN TEMPTATION Singer Says 'It's Very Unclear' If Fall 2020 European Tour With EVANESCENCE Will Happen

May 23, 2020 0 Comments

WITHIN TEMPTATION Singer Says 'It's Very Unclear' If Fall 2020 European Tour With EVANESCENCE Will Happen

Sharon Den Adel of Dutch heavy rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION recently spoke to Singapore's LAMC Productions about how she is dealing with the coronavirus crisis. She said (see video below): "I'm fine. My family's fine. That's most important for, first of all, of course. But I'm coping. It's no fun for anyone. But at least I have a garden. A lot of people don't even have that, so I'm able to go outside when it's nice weather instead of being in an apartment where you normally go to the balcony or open a window. So I find myself in a very luxurious position still. I'm not someone who's gonna complain about that. It's not a situation, of course, that anybody wants to be in. Especially also with work — I would love to go on tour now. It's all postponed. The festivals are postponed. We've all been looking forward so much to those performances and festivals. So it's not a nice situation, but it's for the better good for everyone."

Sharon also spoke about the status of WITHIN TEMPTATION's European "Worlds Collide" tour. The co-headline run with American rock band EVANESCENCE was originally planned for April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been postponed to September 2020.

"Tickets are on sale, but the thing is we are not allowed to play until September, and hopefully there will be a sign from the government that they will say, okay, eventually you are able to play," the singer said. "At this moment, it's very unclear if it will happen eventually this year. We hope so — we've planned it. Because you also have to plan ahead, of course. At a certain time, you want to postpone things, of course, and you have to pick a date. And you don't know how long this is gonna take. So hopefully we'll be able to play in September. If not, we'll have to postpone it again. Fingers crossed it won't happen. [Laughs]"

An impressive 150,000 tickets have already been sold in eight countries for WITHIN TEMPTATION's tour with EVANESCENCE. The trek is scheduled to hit such venues as the O2 Arena in London, AccorHotels Arena in Paris, Velodrom in Berlin, and Palais 12 in Brussels.

Earlier in the month, WITHIN TEMPTATION released a brand new single, "Entertain You", a surprisingly quick follow-up to the band's seventh studio album, "Resist", which came out on February 1, 2019.

"Resist" debuted in several Top 10 charts worldwide and was the first WITHIN TEMPTATION album to ever reach a No. 1 position on the official German chart.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).