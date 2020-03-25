WITHIN TEMPTATION Performs Live Show On INSTAGRAM As Part Of #TogetherAtHome Series (Video)

On March 24, Dutch symphonic metallers WITHIN TEMPTATION played an acoustic Instagram Live show as a part of the #TogetherAtHome series, fueled by Global Citizen and in support of the World Health Organization. You can now watch the performance below.

Says WITHIN TEMPTATION: "We're 100% onboard to practice social distancing together with you and help WHO getting the funds they need to tackle the coronavirus."

Earlier in the month, WITHIN TEMPTATION and EVANESCENCE postponed their massive co-headline European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe. The "Worlds Collide" trek, which was due to kick off in Brussels on April 4, will now move to later this year. Specific information dates for the rescheduled shows will be available shortly. All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel said: "We are sorry to announce that our tour will be postponed. Nevertheless, in the meantime we will continue our preparation for the most kick-ass tour ever and more good news, new WT material will see daylight before the tour starts. We can't wait to see you when the time comes. In the meantime, take care and be safe."

WITHIN TEMPTATION's latest album, "Resist", came out in February 2019. It marked the band's first release since 2014's "Hydra".

