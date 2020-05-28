WITHIN TEMPTATION Is Planning To Release More New Music In Coming Months

May 28, 2020 0 Comments

Sharon Den Adel of Dutch heavy rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION has confirmed to Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that the band will likely release more new music in the coming months, following the arrival of WT's latest single, "Entertain You".

"I think so," she said (hear audio below). "That's our plan, anyway. We've only recorded two songs, and we have a lot of demos, which are very far, so we can finish them quite quickly. So we're just gonna start with that — we're gonna make those demos real songs, and eventually, next year, we're gonna release also a few songs again. Eventually there will be an album, but the album is not complete yet, so we have to start writing also some extra new songs to make the whole album complete."

Regarding how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the music industry, Sharon said: "You see that the whole industry is hit hard — not just the bands, of course; you also have the venues, but also very much the crew. All those people who are self-employed most of the time, and they go from job to job with different bands. Nobody saw this coming. I think it's, for the whole industry, really heavy. And how it's impacting [musicians is] a lot of people are doing online stuff and trying to keep their fans happy by [posting] old shows [online]. We did a broadcasting of live streams of festivals we played at and also special shows that we did in 2008. So those kinds of things are nice to give, but I think, eventually, people are hungry for the real thing, and that's not gonna happen yet. But I'm happy that people are creative — everybody stands together and everybody knows it's really very unfortunate what's happening to all of us, but we're all still standing together. And it does give a certain kind of feeling that we're all in this together."

WITHIN TEMPTATION released the official music video for "Entertain You" earlier in the month. The song was a surprisingly quick follow-up to WITHIN TEMPTATION's seventh studio album, "Resist", which came out in February 2019.

"Resist" debuted in several Top 10 charts worldwide and was the first WITHIN TEMPTATION album to ever reach a No. 1 position on the official German chart.

"Entertain You" arrived one week after the last show of the "Worlds Collide" tour was supposed to happen. The co-headline tour with American rock band EVANESCENCE was originally planned for April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been postponed to September 2020. The trek, for which an impressive 150,000 tickets were sold in eight countries, is slated to take place across venues such as the O2 Arena in London, AccorHotels Arena in Paris, Velodrom in Berlin, and Palais 12 in Brussels.



