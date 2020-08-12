WINGER's New Album 'Should Easily Be Out By January'

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie" podcast, WINGER frontman Kip Winger spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's new studio album. The disc will be the follow-up to "Better Days Comin'", which came out in 2014.

"Reb [Beach, guitar] and I got together in December and wrote a few songs. We had put some Instagram posts up at that time," Kip said (see video below). "We actually came up with a couple of really good ideas, and a bunch of really not-so-good ideas. But right now we have what I can say are four really decent songs that reach the bar of what I'd like to put out. And then the COVID thing happened, so now we're doing a little bit of file sharing, which I don't love — I like to be in a room with people when I make a record. So we've been sending ideas back and forth and we're planning our next 10-day space. 'Cause we all like to get together in 10 days, and we burn out in 10 days. So we'll get together for 10 days and see what we come up with. And then we should be done… It should easily be out by January."

WINGER recently invited artists, friends and fans — including Alice Cooper and members of SCORPIONS, STEELHEART and WARRANT — to sing along to "Better Days Comin'", the title track of the band's sixth studio album. An official music video for the new version of the song was made available in late April.

WINGER formed in the late 1980s and soared to immediate success with its 1988 self-titled release. The album spawned the hit singles "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak" and achieved platinum sales status. "Winger" also stayed on The Billboard 200 chart for over 60 weeks where it peaked at #21. Their next album, "In The Heart Of The Young", also achieved platinum status behind the singles "Can't Get Enuff" and "Miles Away". The change in musical climate of the mid-'90s, compounded with unprovoked ridicule on MTV's popular "Beavis And Butt-Head" show, led the band to go on hiatus in 1994. In 2001, WINGER reunited and has not looked back since. Kip also earned a 2016 Grammy nomination for the classical album "C.F. Kip Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky", recorded with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra.

