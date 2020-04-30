WINGER Has 'Four Or Five Tracks' Written For Next Studio Album

WINGER frontman Kip Winger has confirmed to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" that the band has commenced work on material for a new studio album. The disc will be the follow-up to "Better Days Comin'", which came out in 2014.

"Reb [Beach, guitar] and I started a new record a few months ago, so we do have four or five tracks for that right now — three or four that are actually kind of finished," Kip said on Tuesday (April 28). "So we're trying to figure out how to keep that moving forward."

According to Kip, he and Beach are trying to use the coronavirus downtime to work on new music in a more organic way without relying too much on modern technology.

"I really like to be in the room with Reb — I don't really dig the mail-in make-an-album thing; like, seriously make an album through the mail, I'm not really into that," he said. "But Reb's considering driving here soon enough to keep that going. I wanna make the use of the time as much as possible. I've got five songs for my solo record that have kind of organically happened. And I'm doing a commission for the Nashville Symphony. I just finished a Symphony No. 1 for them, and I started a violin concerto for them too. So I'm plenty busy, with the focus on the new WINGER album coming sooner than later, so when all this shakes out, we'll have a new record coming."

WINGER recently invited artists, friends and fans — including Alice Cooper and members of SCORPIONS, STEELHEART and WARRANT — to sing along to "Better Days Comin'", the title track of the band's sixth studio album. An official music video for the new version of the song was made available on Monday (April 27).

WINGER formed in the late 1980s and soared to immediate success with its 1988 self-titled release. The album spawned the hit singles "Seventeen" and "Headed For A Heartbreak" and achieved platinum sales status. "Winger" also stayed on The Billboard 200 chart for over 60 weeks where it peaked at #21. Their next album, "In The Heart Of The Young", also achieved platinum status behind the singles "Can't Get Enuff" and "Miles Away". The change in musical climate of the mid-'90s, compounded with unprovoked ridicule on MTV's popular "Beavis And Butt-Head" show, led the band to go on hiatus in 1994. In 2001, WINGER reunited and has not looked back since. Kip also earned a 2016 Grammy nomination for the classical album "C.F. Kip Winger: Conversations With Nijinsky", recorded with the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra.

