Will PANTERA's Pre-'Cowboys From Hell' Albums Ever Get Properly Reissued? Original Singer Weighs In

Former PANTERA singer Terrence Lee "Terry" Glaze says that he hopes the band's early albums can receive a proper release one day.

Glaze was the frontman of PANTERA during the band's early'-'80s "party metal" phase and sang on the group's first three LPs: "Metal Magic" (1983), "Projects In The Jungle" (1984) and "I Am the Night" (1985). After leaving PANTERA, Glaze formed the band LORD TRACY.

Glaze discussed possibility of PANTERA's early albums being re-released during an appearance on the debut episode of "Drag The Waters: The Pantera Podcast".

Asked if he thinks the PANTERA records he sang on will ever be properly reissued, Terry said (hear audio below): "It would be amazing to share that music with the rest of the world. I think everybody would really be interested in listening — especially listening to Darrell's ['Dimebag' Abbott] guitar playing. With with the loss of Darrell and Vince [Paul Abbott, drums], I guess it would come down to their father [Jerry Abbott] and Rex [Brown, bass]. I don't have possession of the master tapes, and with Vince gone… It'd be a great thing for the fans — I'd love to be part of that — but as of right now, I haven't spoken to Jerry Abbott or Rex about it."

Glaze went on to suggest a possible new PANTERA box set featuring the three albums he performed on plus 1988's "Power Metal", which marked the recording debut of his replacement, Philip Anselmo. "Put all four together in a box," he said. "The rhythm section and the guitars — bass, drums and the guitars — are consistent through the whole project. And you could see the growth through them. It'd be really cool. I would love to help out in that in any way I could. But we'll see. Hopefully someday."

During the same chat, Glaze was asked if he left PANTERA on good terms or if he was done dealing with the Abbott brothers. He responded: "A lot of times, when you hear those things, where they'll say 'musical differences,' I don't remember any musical differences. The two hours of the day that we were on stage was the best — but you hear that from a lot of touring bands. It was the other 22 hours of the day that was tough to get on. Ultimately, there were four guys in the band, plus their father was the manager, and three of the five had the same last name. And they never split their vote, so you didn't really have any say. And so that ultimately started to wear, and ultimately, I just chose to go in a different direction. But I loved the music and I loved playing all of them, especially Darrell."

Back in February 2018, Glaze said that the last time he saw Vinnie was when he attended Darrell's funeral in December 2004, just days after the PANTERA guitarist was killed while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot onstage by Nathan Gale. He was 38 years old.

In April 2010, Glaze rejoined Brown on stage in at the debut gig from Rex's then-project ARMS OF THE SUN in Dallas, Texas. They performed a couple of early PANTERA songs — "Come-On Eyes" from 1985's "I Am The Night" and "All Over Tonite" from 1984's "Projects In The Jungle".

