Will CANNIBAL CORPSE Go Down As 'The Most Brutal, Intense Metal Band Of All Time'? PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ Hopes So

In a new interview with Extreme Metal Festival News, CANNIBAL CORPSE dummer and founding member Paul Mazurkiewicz was asked what he would like the band's legacy to be. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think just a band that we did it our own way. We did what we wanted to do. We had our own vision and we followed it and we struck true to that and we did it our way. It would be cool to go down as maybe the most brutal, intense metal band of all time, I guess. That's kind of what I would hope for when you look back years from now and when we're all dead and gone, I guess, or whatever, and they're talking about is in death metal history class two hundred years from now, going, 'CANNIBAL CORPSE. Here's a band that stuck true to their guns. And they did it their way. And they were brutal to the very end.' That would be a pretty cool thing. I would hope that's what we would be known for."

CANNIBAL CORPSE's 15th studio album, "Violence Unimagined", was released in April via Metal Blade Records. Erik Rutan, one of the death metal's most acclaimed guitarists who is known for his time as part of MORBID ANGEL throughout the '90s and early 2000s, as well as handling vocals/guitars for HATE ETERNAL, lent his guitar as well as production skills to the effort, which was recorded at his Mana Recording in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rutan previously produced four CANNIBAL CORPSE albums (in addition to "Violence Unimagined"), alongside the likes of GOATWHORE, SOILENT GREEN and BELPHEGOR. Filling in live on guitar since 2019, in 2020 he became a full member, contributing to the writing process.

In a 2017 interview with Aesthetic Magazine, Mazurkiewicz stated about CANNIBAL CORPSE's longevity: "It's about the love of the music. We're very fortunate to start out 30 years ago and have success right off the bat where everything was going great. We all just love to play and write songs, and after fourteen records, we just want to keep moving forward and we feel like we always have, and the popularity just grows with the band. We love to create and write the perfect brutal death metal CANNIBAL CORPSE song and I think we obviously must have achieved that to have this sort of longevity."

