WILDERUN Signs With CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS

April 17, 2020 0 Comments

WILDERUN Signs With CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS

Century Media Records has announced the signing of WILDERUN to a worldwide deal.

Formed in 2012, WILDERUN has released three albums, 2012's "Olden Tales & Deathly Trails", 2015's "Sleep At The Edge Of The Earth" and 2019's "Veil Of Imagination". With a slightly different approach to creating music, the forthcoming re-release of "Veil Of Imagination" transforms and expands upon WILDERUN's already indefinable style, resulting in an album that is beautiful and fierce. Clean vocals transform into deathly growls as the band alternates between exquisitely-composed orchestrations and savage metal, all executed with technical prowess. "Veil Of Imagination" is an epic, emotional and whimsical odyssey through landscapes of earth and mind.

WILDERUN said in a statement: "We are very happy to begin a new partnership with Century Media. After following the independent path for almost a decade, the time feels right to take the next step and begin working with a well-established label, and given their stellar roster and history, Century Media feels like the perfect fit. We're excited to see what the future brings."

Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media Records Europe, adds: "We are very happy to be working with WILDERUN. It doesn't happen too often that you come across a band that has it all. WILDERUN from Boston, Massachusetts, is one of these rare bands. Their self-released third album 'Veil Of Imagination' offers progressive metal in its highest form and is not only a gigantic step forward for the band, it's a statement for innovation and progression in a scene far too often ridden with stagnation and reactionary development. WILDERUN is the long overdue breath of fresh air."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).