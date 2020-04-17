WILDERUN Signs With CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS

Century Media Records has announced the signing of WILDERUN to a worldwide deal.

Formed in 2012, WILDERUN has released three albums, 2012's "Olden Tales & Deathly Trails", 2015's "Sleep At The Edge Of The Earth" and 2019's "Veil Of Imagination". With a slightly different approach to creating music, the forthcoming re-release of "Veil Of Imagination" transforms and expands upon WILDERUN's already indefinable style, resulting in an album that is beautiful and fierce. Clean vocals transform into deathly growls as the band alternates between exquisitely-composed orchestrations and savage metal, all executed with technical prowess. "Veil Of Imagination" is an epic, emotional and whimsical odyssey through landscapes of earth and mind.

WILDERUN said in a statement: "We are very happy to begin a new partnership with Century Media. After following the independent path for almost a decade, the time feels right to take the next step and begin working with a well-established label, and given their stellar roster and history, Century Media feels like the perfect fit. We're excited to see what the future brings."

Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media Records Europe, adds: "We are very happy to be working with WILDERUN. It doesn't happen too often that you come across a band that has it all. WILDERUN from Boston, Massachusetts, is one of these rare bands. Their self-released third album 'Veil Of Imagination' offers progressive metal in its highest form and is not only a gigantic step forward for the band, it's a statement for innovation and progression in a scene far too often ridden with stagnation and reactionary development. WILDERUN is the long overdue breath of fresh air."

