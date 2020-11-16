WHITESNAKE's JOEL HOEKSTRA Taps VINNY APPICE, RUSSELL ALLEN And TONY FRANKLIN For New JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 Album

Joel Hoekstra, best known to rock fans as the current guitarist for WHITESNAKE and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (and also known for his work with NIGHT RANGER and the Broadway show "Rock Of Ages"), returns with his second album, "Running Games", from his electrifying solo project JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13 on February 12, 2021. Joined by Russell Allen (vocals), Tony Franklin (bass), Vinny Appice (drums) and Derek Sherinian (keyboards), Joel and company pick up where his debut, "Dying To Live", left off. Fans can get their first taste of the album with the newly released single "Hard To Say Goodbye", available on all streaming platforms.

Hoekstra once again handles the bulk of the creative process, overseeing production, songwriting and arranging (music and lyrics), and crafting his vision for this powerful hard rock gem. Add Chris Collier's masterful mixing and the result is '70s/'80s classic hard rock with 2020s muscle. The amazing Jeff Scott Soto also lends a helping hand with background vocals.

Says Joel: "Years ago, I released three solo albums that were mainly instrumental guitar music. With JOEL HOEKSTRA'S 13, I have started to work on something that showcases my production, writing, and playing in the genre that I'm known for, which is melodic hard rock."

Like "Dying to Live", "Running Games" can be described as "DIO-ish at its heaviest," but is also influenced by the blues-based sound of WHITESNAKE as well as melodic bands like FOREIGNER, JOURNEY and the like. Hoekstra says: "'Hard to Say Goodbye' definitely represents the more melodic sound of the album, but rock fans can also look forward to some aggressive tracks."

On "Running Games", lyrically Joel focuses on escaping problems both past and present by providing playful, imaginary, and serious takes on the situations.

Track listing:

01. Finish Line

02. I'm Gonna Lose It

03. Hard To Say Goodbye

04. How Do You

05. Heart Attack

06. Fantasy

07. Lonely Days

08. Reach The Sky

09. Cried Enough For You

10. Take What's Mine

11. Running Games

12. Lay Down Your Love (bonus track; digital)

Lineup:

* Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - guitars

* Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X, ADRENALINE MOB) - lead vocals, backing vocals

* Vinny Appice (ex-BLACK SABBATH, DIO) - drums

* Tony Franklin (ex-THE FIRM, BLUE MURDER) - bass

* Derek Sherinian (SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) - keyboards

* Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APPOLLO, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - backing vocals

Special guests:

* Lenny Castro (TOTO) - percussion

* Chloe Lowery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) - backing vocals

* Dave Eggar (EVANESCENCE, COLDPLAY) - cello

* Katie Kresek (Adele, Five For Fighting) - violin, viola

