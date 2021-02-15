WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Unboxes Vinyl Version Of 'The Blues Album' (Video)

WHITESNAKE celebrates the blues sound that helped inspire its multi-platinum career on a new collection that features remixed and remastered versions of the group's best blues-rock songs. "The Blues Album" is the third and final release in the band's "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, a series of compilations organized by musical themes that began last year with "Love Songs" (red) and "The Rock Album" (white).

"The Blues Album" is available for pre-order now, and will be available on February 19 digitally and on CD and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, blue vinyl. Like "The Rock Album" and "Love Songs", all the tracks on "The Blues Album" have been revisited, remixed, and remastered.

A new video in which WHITESNAKE singer-songwriter David Coverdale unboxes the "The Blues Album" double-LP set can be seen below.

Coverdale says the music reflects how blues artists like Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, and the three Kings (Albert, B.B. and Freddie) continue to inspire him. In the album's liner notes, he writes: "It's hard to find the words to show how profoundly they connected with my soul. But 'blues' to me is a beautiful word that describes emotional expression… feelings, be it feelings of sadness, loneliness, emptiness… but also those that express great joy, celebration and dance, sexiness and love!!!"

The new compilation delivers a potent mix of hits and deep tracks that originally appeared between 1984 and 2011 on six WHITESNAKE studio albums and Coverdale's solo album, "Into The Light".

"The Blues Album" showcases two of the band's biggest songs: "Slow An' Easy", a Top 20 Mainstream Rock hit in 1984 from WHITESNAKE's double-platinum album "Slide It In", and a brand new guitar-based remix of the smash hit "Give Me All Your Love" from the band's 1987 self-titled album, which was certified multi multi platinum. Other choice tracks from WHITESNAKE are also featured: "Looking For Love" and "Crying In The Rain" and "Steal Your Heart Away", which is available now.

"Restless Heart" (1997), "Good to Be Bad" (2008) and "Forevermore" (2011) are all represented on "The Blues Album" by multiple tracks ("Too Many Tears", "A Fool In Love" and "Steal Your Heart Away"). The collection also includes "If You Want Me", a studio recording released in 2006 as a bonus track on the live album "Live… In The Shadows Of The Blues". Coverdale also taps his 2000 solo album, "Into The Light", for "River Song".

"The Blues Album"

CD track listing:

01. Steal Your Heart Away

02. Good To Be Bad

03. Give Me All Your Love

04. Take Me Back Again

05. Slow An' Easy

06. Too Many Tears

07. Lay Down Your Love

08. The River Song

09. Whipping Boy Blues

10. If You Want Me

11. A Fool In Love

12. Woman Trouble Blues

13. Looking For Love

14. Crying In The Rain

LP track listing:

Side One

01. Steal Your Heart Away

02. Good To Be Bad

03. Give Me All Your Love

04. Take Me Back Again

Side Two

01. Slow An' Easy

02. Too Many Tears

03. Lay Down Your Love

Side Three

01. The River Song

02. Whipping Boy Blues

03. If You Want Me

04. A Fool In Love

Side Four

01. Woman Trouble Blues

02. Looking For Love

03. Crying In The Rain

