November 25, 2020 0 Comments

WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Unboxes 'Love Songs' Collection (Video)

A six-minute video in which WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale unboxes a copy of "Love Songs", a new collection that contains remixed and remastered versions of the group's best love songs, can be seen below.

"Love Songs" is the second release in the band's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy", a series of compilations organized by musical themes that began this summer with "The Rock Album" (white) and will conclude next year with "The Blues Album" (blue).

The new collection includes a mix of hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five WHITESNAKE studio albums and David Coverdale's third solo album, "Into The Light". "Love Songs" was released on November 6 as a CD , as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram red vinyl, and digitally.

Like "The Rock Album", Coverdale says all the tracks on "Love Songs" have been revisited, remixed and remastered. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs," he explains.

Coverdale continues: "As most of you know, pretty much all the songs I write are love songs in some way, shape or form. These are some of my favorites. Not all are ballads. Some are out and out rockers with powerful romantic themes…and of course…include heavy breathing in all of them!!"

In addition to the album tracks "Don't You Cry" and "Midnight Blue", the set also introduces three previously unreleased outtakes from the "Into The Light" album sessions: "With All Of My Heart", "Yours For The Asking" and "Let's Talk It Over". The albums "Restless Heart" (1997), "Good To Be Bad" (2008) and "Forevermore" (2011) are also represented on the compilation with multiple tracks ("Too Many Tears", "Summer Rain" and "Easier Said Than Done").

In the coming months, some of the band's most adored MTV-era hit videos will be released on WHITESNAKE's YouTube channel in brand new HD, including a fan-requested promotional video for the song "Easier Said Than Done" from the "Forevermore" album.

"The Love Album" CD track listing:

01. Love Will Set You Free
02. The Deeper the Love
03. All I Want, All I Need
04. Too Many Tears
05. Can't Go On
06. Is This Love
07. With All of My Heart *
08. Summer Rain
09. Your Precious Love
10. Now You're Gone
11. Don't You Cry
12. Midnight Blue
13. Easier Said Than Done
14. Yours For The Asking *
15. Let's Talk It Over *

LP Track Listing:

Side One

01. Love Will Set You Free
02. The Deeper the Love
03. All I Want, All I Need
04. Too Many Tears

Side Two

01. Can't Go On
02. Is This Love
03. With All of My Heart *
04. Summer Rain

Side Three

01. Your Precious Love
02. Now You're Gone
03. Don't You Cry
04. Midnight Blue

Side Four

01. Easier Said Than Done
02. Yours For The Asking *
03. Let's Talk It Over *

* previously unreleased


