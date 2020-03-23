WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE To Undergo Surgery For Bilateral Inguinal Hernia; U.S. And European Tour Dates Canceled

All of WHITESNAKE's previously announced touring activities, including this summer's U.S. trek with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER, have been canceled so that frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

Coverdale announced the cancelations in a statement released via social media earlier today. He said: "Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting WHITESNAKE's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020.

"All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery.

"At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in WHITESNAKE & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in FOREIGNER, EUROPE & SAMMY HAGAR for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity. Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road."

Earlier in the month, WHITESNAKE postponed its previously announced Japanese tour due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE has been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released last May via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc follows the 2011 critically acclaimed studio album "Forevermore" and 2015's "The Purple Album", a reimagining of DEEP PURPLE classics from WHITESNAKE mastermind David Coverdale's time in that band.

Joining Coverdale on "Flesh & Blood" is the band comprised of Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.

