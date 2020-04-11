WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE: 'The Sun Will Shine For You And Me'

WHITESNAKE singer David Coverdale has uploaded a video of him performing a new song on acoustic guitar while in quarantine.
Earlier today, Coverdale tweeted "Song For Saturday...:) XXX" and he posted the track, which features the lyrics: "And the sun will shine for you and me, for you and me, Baby, can't you see. And the sun will shine for you and me, for you and me. We're meant to be."
As previously reported, all of WHITESNAKE's previously announced touring activities, including this summer's U.S. trek with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER, have been canceled so that Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.
Last month, WHITESNAKE postponed its Japanese tour due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.
WHITESNAKE has been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released last May via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc follows the 2011 critically acclaimed studio album "Forevermore" and 2015's "The Purple Album", a reimagining of DEEP PURPLE classics from Coverdale's time in that band.
Joining Coverdale on "Flesh & Blood" is the band comprised of Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.
Song For Saturday...:)
XXX pic.twitter.com/afKzQAoGjp
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) April 11, 2020
COMMENTS
