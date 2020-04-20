WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE On Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Anything That We Regarded As Normal Before, That's Gone'

WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"I think anything that we regarded as normal before, that's gone," Coverdale said. "I don't think anything is gonna be normal. People are gonna have to get into the frame of mind to be able to go to these public gatherings, to go to an indoor theater, arena, stadium. This has really shaken up the whole thing. God willing, we can have a reset.

"This is biblical, the stuff you read about in the Bible — the Black Plague of Egypt," he continued. "This is immense. If anything, we must learn to work together and stop the boundary aspect. Europe has had to use the borders again to keep people out and quarantine the populace. And that's very necessary. And also staying home is necessary.

"But it's gonna be an immense change," he added. "And I sincerely hope, with my advanced years, that I'm still gonna be able to get out there while I can still do 'Still Of The Night' at the end of hour [and] 45 [minutes]."

Coverdale went on to say that that he was not optimistic about a return of mass gatherings for things such as concerts in 2020.

"This ain't going away just yet," he said. "We should get all of these magnificent scientists at Apple — Chinese, Russian, Japanese, African, French, American — get 'em all together and work in one fucking focus: find a vaccine for this thing."

David also used the opportunity to slam Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who last week said " This is COVID-19, not COVID-1, folks" while blaming the World Health Organization for not having the situation better under control.

Coverdale said: "Tell Kellyanne Conway it's COVID-19 'cause it was discovered in 2019; it's not the 19th version. God… These are the people who are advising us? C'mon!"

Last month, WHITESNAKE announced the cancelation of all of its previously announced touring activities, including this summer's U.S. trek with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER, so that Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE has been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released last May via Frontiers Music Srl.