WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Mourns Death Of Legendary Session Musician MICHAEL FINNIGAN

WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale has reacted to the passing of Michael Finnigan, an American keyboard player and vocalist who had worked primarily as a freelance studio and touring musician.

According to CelebrityAccess, Finnigan succumbed to kidney cancer on Wednesday morning at Ceder Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 76 years old.

Earlier today, Coverdale took to his Twitter to share the CelebrityAccess article on Finnigan's death, and he included the following message: "So very sad to hear the news of the passing of this fantastic man & incredible musician…I was honoured to work with him on my 'Into The LIGHT' album…Heartbreaking…"

Finnigan is best known for his Hammond organ (and vocal) contributions to dozens of recordings, by a wide variety of artists, over the past 50 years, appearing on albums with CROSBY, STILLS & NASH, THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER, JANE'S ADDICTION, Etta James, Dave Mason, Joe Cocker, Dan Fogleberg, Ringo Starr, Maria Muldaur, James Ingraham, Tracy Chapman, Rod Stewart, John Hiatt, Leonard Cohen, Buddy Guy, Sam Moore, Curtis Salgado, Keb' Mo', Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt, and many others. Additionally, Finnigan has provided Hammond organ to numerous film and television scores — and commercials — over the years.

While recording with THE SERFS in the late 1960s in New York City, Finnigan met and recorded with Jimi Hendrix. The album was "Electric Ladyland" and the tracks on which he provided Hammond organ introduced Finnigan to a much wider audience.

Finnigan is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Candy Finnigan, and their two children.

Released in 2000, "Into The Light" was Coverdale's third solo album.

In an interview with Classic Rock magazine, Coverdale stated that the "whole premise" of "Into The Light" is "about coming out of what I felt was a dark period... I didn't really know who I was, using the illusion of David Coverdale I've created, or that other people have. I got tired of trying to live up to that, which is not necessarily who I am."

