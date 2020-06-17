WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Is 'Still Waiting' To Undergo Surgery For Bilateral Inguinal Hernia

Back in late March, it was announced that all of WHITESNAKE's previously announced touring activities, including this summer's U.S. trek with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER, were being canceled so that frontman David Coverdale could undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia. In a new interview with Michele Amabile of 107.1 The Boss, Coverdale offered an update on his condition, saying (hear audio below): "It's more than a hernia. It's like I have a fresh chicken pushed down my underpants. It's like I've got a backpack on the front.

"I haven't been able to have the surgery, as career-threatening as it is, 'cause I can't project loud and sing the kind of songs people know," he continued. "It's painful, and it actually gets me out of some of the domestic work here [at home], [because] I can't do too much heavy lifting.

"As it isn't a life-threatening situation, I'm not in line yet to have the surgery," he added. "It's an interesting time. And with my age, it's probably gonna be a three- or four-month recovery period. So I'm still waiting to have that surgery. It's a bugger, isn't it? It really is."

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE has been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

WHITESNAKE is about to launch the "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, a series of fresh, new collections organized by musical themes that will include "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

"The Rock Album" will be available on June 19 on CD ($14.98), and as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram, white vinyl ($31.98) and is available for pre-order now. The music also will be available through digital and streaming services. The collection features the debut of "Always The Same", a previously unreleased song that was recorded during the 2019 sessions for "Flesh & Blood".

