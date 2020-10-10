WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Is 'Healing Nice' Following Surgery For Bilateral Inguinal Hernia

WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale spoke to "The Cassius Morris Show" about how he is recovering from his recent surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia. The singer was forced to wait several months during the coronavirus pandemic before undergoing the procedure last month at the Renown facility in his hometown of Reno, Nevada.

"My performance is an entirely physical, athletic show," David said (see video below). "I pull my voice up from my whole body, so if part of the body is compromised, it's really evident. So we had to cancel the tour [with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER] before the pandemic closed all the borders and stuff. This was something that happened once I'd gotten home from the Asian tour. But everyone was in lockdown — there was nobody [there] to help. But we had the surgery now. It wasn't safe for me — a man of my age. It wasn't a life-or-death thing, even though it was career threatening. And thankfully, we seem to be healing nice."

This past May, it was announced that Renown was resuming limited medical and surgical procedures following more than six weeks of suspension due to efforts to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

In a June interview with the 107.1 The Boss radio station, Coverdale spoke about having to wait to undergo the procedure, describing his pain as "more than a hernia. It's like I have a fresh chicken pushed down my underpants. It's like I've got a backpack on the front.

"I haven't been able to have the surgery, as career-threatening as it is, 'cause I can't project loud and sing the kind of songs people know," he continued. "It's painful, and it actually gets me out of some of the domestic work here [at home], [because] I can't do too much heavy lifting.

"As it isn't a life-threatening situation, I'm not in line yet to have the surgery," he added. "It's an interesting time. And with my age, it's probably gonna be a three- or four-month recovery period."

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE had been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

WHITESNAKE recently launched the "Red, White And Blues" trilogy, a series of fresh, new collections organized by musical themes that will include "Love Songs" (red), "The Rock Album" (white) and "The Blues Album" (blue).

