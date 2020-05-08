WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE: 'I'm So Follicly Blessed, It's Not Even Funny'

In a recent interview with Glenn Ong, a Singaporean DJ at SPH Radio's One FM 91.3, a Singapore English radio station, WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale was asked about the "secret" to his "beautiful hair." The 68-year-old singer responded (hear audio below): "Oh, God. I'm so follicly blessed, it's not even funny. Last year, my assistant made a video of me proving that my hair wasn't a wig. Some guy on Instagram [wrote], 'C'mon, David, it's time to lose the wig.' And, of course, thousands of people jumped all over him, going, 'No, it isn't. No, it isn't.' So I did a video 'Postcards From The Road' when I was in Prague, saying, 'No, this is real. It's absolutely legitimate.' And yeah, I'm very follicly blessed — thank God."

Back in late March, it was announced that all of WHITESNAKE's previously announced touring activities, including this summer's U.S. trek with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER, were being canceled so that Coverdale could undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE has been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc follows the 2011 critically acclaimed studio album "Forevermore" and 2015's "The Purple Album", a reimagining of DEEP PURPLE classics from Coverdale's time in that band.

Joining Coverdale on "Flesh & Blood" is the band comprised of Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.

