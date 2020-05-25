WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Drops $2.2 Million From Asking Price Of Lake Tahoe Estate

Former DEEP PURPLE and current WHITESNAKE singer David Coverdale has dropped $2.2 million from the asking price of his Lake Tahoe estate. Coverdale put the home on the market in April 2019 for for $9.85 million, but that price came down last month to $7.65 million.

Found in Incline Village, a community on the north shore, the gated residence features high ceilings with exposed beams, wood and stone accents, three fireplaces, four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The master suite features a step-up spa tub, multiple walk-in closets and a private deck.

"Every day for over 30 years, my family and I have loved and embraced our home," Coverdale said of the property in a statement. "The stunning views from every window, the peace and tranquility, and the privacy…far away from the three-ring circus of the music business, yet a mere hours' flight away from Los Angeles when work calls."

Chase International, which holds the listing, has posted a video overview of the home on YouTube. Check it out below.

In early 2019, Coverdale told Poughkeepsie, New York's Z93 radio station about his Lake Tahoe home: "A more beautiful place you have yet to see. A veritable jewel in the Sierra Nevada mountains."

Asked if he plans on spending the rest of his life in Lake Tahoe, Coverdale told Z93: "Well, not really. I have several homes, but that's the primary one. We bought a new house that we've just been spending a year doing up, which both my wife and I are very excited by. So, who knows? There may be a change forthcoming."

Back in late March, it was announced that all of WHITESNAKE's previously announced touring activities, including this summer's U.S. trek with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER, were being canceled so that Coverdale could undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE has been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc follows the 2011 critically acclaimed studio album "Forevermore" and 2015's "The Purple Album", a reimagining of DEEP PURPLE classics from Coverdale's time in that band.

