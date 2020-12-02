WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Dons Santa Claus Outfit For Holiday Video Message

WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale recently donned a Santa Claus outfit to as he shared a holiday video message for his fans and showed off some new stocking stuffers, including "Love Songs", a new collection that contains remixed and remastered versions of the group's best love songs. Check out the clip below.

"Love Songs" is the second release in the band's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy", a series of compilations organized by musical themes that began this summer with "The Rock Album" (white) and will conclude next year with "The Blues Album" (blue).

The new collection includes a mix of hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five WHITESNAKE studio albums and David Coverdale's third solo album, "Into The Light". "Love Songs" was released on November 6 as a CD , as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram red vinyl, and digitally.

Like "The Rock Album", Coverdale says all the tracks on "Love Songs" have been revisited, remixed and remastered. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs," he explains.

Coverdale continues: "As most of you know, pretty much all the songs I write are love songs in some way, shape or form. These are some of my favorites. Not all are ballads. Some are out and out rockers with powerful romantic themes…and of course…include heavy breathing in all of them!!"

In addition to the album tracks "Don't You Cry" and "Midnight Blue", the set also introduces three previously unreleased outtakes from the "Into The Light" album sessions: "With All Of My Heart", "Yours For The Asking" and "Let's Talk It Over". The albums "Restless Heart" (1997), "Good To Be Bad" (2008) and "Forevermore" (2011) are also represented on the compilation with multiple tracks ("Too Many Tears", "Summer Rain" and "Easier Said Than Done").

