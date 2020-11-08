WHITESNAKE/WINGER Guitarist REB BEACH: 'It's Really Strange To Live In A World Without VAN HALEN'

WHITESNAKE and WINGER guitarist Reb Beach has reflected on the passing of Eddie Van Halen, saying that "it's really strange to live in a world without VAN HALEN."

Beach discussed his appreciation for the groundbreaking musician in a brand new interview with the "BREWtally Speaking Podcast".

He said (see video below): "I'd met [Eddie] a few times. He was always really nice.

"When he died, I was in shock for a while. And then I kind of pondered it, and I was, like, well, wait a second… If it wasn't for Eddie Van Halen — let's just think about that he never existed, okay? In a world where Eddie Van Halen never existed, where would I be? And it was, like, okay, I wouldn't tap. And tapping is what made me get the kind of stamp on my forehead as like a shredder guy, and definitely helped WINGER. But then, would WINGER even be around? Because VAN HALEN was the first glam band, really, that came out — they really popularized it. And so WINGER was kind of a glammy band in the videos and stuff, and who knows if we would have had that success? I don't think so — without the advent of VAN HALEN. I certainly would not have been on the cover of the guitar magazine, which I wanted desperately since I was 16 years old."

"I don't think I would have had the success that I had without him," Reb added. "And it's it's very devastating that he's gone. It's just really strange to live in a world without VAN HALEN, you know."

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

