WHITESNAKE: 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name' Guitar Lesson With JOEL HOEKSTRA

WHITESNAKE's Joel Hoekstra stopped by Guitar World to give an exclusive lesson of "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", one of the singles from the band's latest album, "Flesh & Blood". Check it out below.

"Flesh & Blood" was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc follows the 2011 critically acclaimed studio album "Forevermore" and 2015's "The Purple Album", a reimagining of DEEP PURPLE classics from singer David Coverdale's time in that band.

Joining Coverdale on "Flesh & Blood" is the powerhouse band comprised of Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.

Coverdale stated about the lyrical inspiration for "Trouble Is Your Middle Name": "We've all had [relationships] where the relationship's been really challenging, but you haven't been able to resist going for it. It's just too magnetic — the pull of the black hole. I don't mean that to be sexual [in nature]… But that irresistible… You're going, 'My God. I shouldn't be doing this.' It's like 'Love Ain't No Stranger', really — that kind of theme. 'I shouldn't be doing this, but damn it, it's too good to resist.' And 'trouble' is definitely this chick's middle name."

Since joining WHITESNAKE five years ago, and just in time for "The Purple Album", Chicago native Joel Hoekstra has really come into his own, not only as a highly impressive axe-slinger, but also as a very accomplished songwriter too, co-writing six of the songs for "Flesh & Blood" with singer David Coverdale. Of course, Joel's talents are hardly surprising, considering he's the son of two classical musicians.

Last month, WHITESNAKE announced the cancelation of all of its previously announced touring activities, including this summer's U.S. trek with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER, so that Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

