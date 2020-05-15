WHITESNAKE, SEPULTURA, Ex-KISS Guitarists Unite To Cover THE POLICE's 'Synchronicity II' For COVID-19 Relief

Several renowned rock guitar players from around the world gathered (virtually) to record a cover of THE POLICE's classic "Synchronicity II" in a "quarantine" version. The video will help as a fundraiser for the Red Cross to help fight COVID-19 around the world.

The lineup is formed by musicians who have played with some of the top names in the industry, like KISS, WHITESNAKE, Cher, Madonna, SEPULTURA, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley, Bobby Kimball and Joe Lynn Turner, to name a few, spread all over the world in countries like U.S.A., United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, Brazil and Argentina.

Gabe Treiyer, the man behind the idea, said in a statement: "I've been thinking of a way to entertain and help at the same time those that are isolated because of the quarantine while staying at home, and

maybe suffering the loss of a friend or family member. So I decided to call some friends. I explained them what this was all about, and they jumped in inmediately.

"Even though I've never been in touch with some of them, like Andreas or Monte, they are players that I really admire and follow and I'm really happy that they decided to join anyway.

"The idea is to give people some entertainment during this global

pandemic period, and the 'synchronicity' concept of the song, translated

as unity between us (musicians), all based around the globe, could send

out a message of hope to other people during these difficult times, and

also encouraging them as well to help others."

"Guitars Against COVID-19" lineup:

* Bruce Kulick (KISS, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD)

* Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE, CHER)

* Monte Pittman (MADONNA, PRONG)

* Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA)

* Tommy Denander (ALICE COOPER, PAUL STANLEY)

* David Palau (A. SANZ, BOBBY KIMBALL)

* Gabe Treiyer (BOBBY KIMBALL, GENE LOVES JEZEBEL)

* Gary O´Toole (STEVE HACKETT)

* Pablo Motyczak (RATA BLANCA)

* J.A.F.