WHITESNAKE Announces More European 'Farewell' Tour Dates

WHITESNAKE has announced more concerts as part of its upcoming "farewell" tour. The David Coverdale-fronted outfit will be joined by special guests EUROPE across Europe next spring and summer. The trek will kick off on May 27, 2022 in Germany, and continue through June, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Said Coverdale: "After all the extraordinary challenges we've been through together over the last year and a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce the start of our 2022 EU dates!!! I pray every day we can all make this happen and once again, share unforgettable evenings together and celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!!"

New 2022 tour dates:

May 27 - Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

May 29 - KB Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark

May 31 - Partille Arena, Gothenburg, Sweden

Jun. 02 - Tjuvholmen Arena, Hamar, Norway

Jun. 04 - Hovet, Stockholm, Sweden

Jun. 06 - Ice Hall, Helsinki, Finland

Jun. 08 - Saku Arena, Tallin, Estonia

Jun. 10 - Aren, Kaunas, Lithuania

Jun. 12 - Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

Jun. 14 - O2 Universum, Prague, Czech Republic

Jun. 19 - Zenith, Munich, Germany

Jun. 21 - Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

Jun. 28 - Lorenzini, Milan, Italy

Previously announced U.K. and Ireland dates:

May 10 - 3Arena, Dublin

May 12 - SEC (SSE Hydro Arena), Glasgow

May 14 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

May 16 - The O2 Arena, London

May 18 - AO Arena, Manchester

May 20 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

May 22 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

May 25 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Coverdale, who turned 69 last September, recently confirmed that he plans to retire from touring after WHITESNAKE's next batch of concerts around the world.

David discussed his plans to stop performing with WHITESNAKE while accepting the inaugural "Rocks Honours" award as part of The Rocks 2021 awards ceremony in June.

Speaking to Planet Rock's Wyatt about his five-decade-plus career, which included a stint with legendary British hard rockers DEEP PURPLE, Coverdale said: "I've been very passionate about what I do. I try not to let my audience down. We've got a really loyal hardcore fanbase around the world.

"Last year, we were supposed to do what was gonna be my farewell tour, and it was sold out; it was amazing. Of course, everything was canceled due to COVID. So, God willing, I'll be able to do it hopefully next year. I'm gonna show my appreciation and gratitude for the support that I've had, 'cause you can't do it without an audience supporting you — it's that simple. And they know — the hardcore [fans] who follow me know — I do my best, the best I can do at that time. And that's been my work philosophy for as long as I can remember."

After Wyatt brought up other bands who previously announced "farewell" tours, only to change their minds, David replied: "Mine's gonna be the farewell tour 'cause I'm knocking on 70. Are you kidding?! It's hard enough now to get into my jeans."

Although Coverdale will no longer perform with WHITESNAKE, he is still planning on writing and recording fresh material once he has retired from the road. "I'll be still involved in music," he said. "We've got a relatively long-term deal with Warners. We have a poopload of projects to do under the WHITESNAKE banner. It's just the touring. It's not the performing so much that is exhausting, it's the touring, and I can't tour any more comfortably than I do. So I spoke to my agent and said, 'I wanna do this [farewell tour] more than anything. It's after 50 years of incredible support for me.' Not to be able to say thank you to the U.K., not to be able to say thank you to Germany, to Japan, Brazil, it would be heartbreaking.

"I'm getting up there for this kind of stuff, and so it's gonna have to be an easier tour schedule for me to be able to handle and recharge the batteries so I'm not hobbling around or doing wheelies in a chair," he explained.

"I play guitar every day. The moment I start playing, I come up with ideas for songs. It's impossible for me not to [play music]. It's like my hobby. It's something that I'm supposed to do; otherwise, I think I wouldn't receive all these amazing ideas for melodies and naughty lyrics, including 'Slide It In', darling."

Early last year, WHITESNAKE was forced to cancel its U.S. tour with SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE and NIGHT RANGER so that Coverdale could undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia. Eventually, all of the shows were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

WHITESNAKE had been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.