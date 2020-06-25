WHITECHAPEL Releases Animated Video For 'Doom Woods'

Knoxville, Tennessee death metallers WHITECHAPEL have released a new animated video for the song "Doom Woods", which appears on the band's latest album, "The Valley".

Guitarist Alex Wade comments: "We are excited to release the animated video for 'Doom Woods' off our 2019 release 'The Valley'.

"While we have some time off from touring, we thought it would be a great time to give a visual representation to the closing track from the album. We were blown away with what the design team was able to create and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did. It really gives the track a new depth."

WHITECHAPEL has also announced its rescheduled "Burn To Emerge" USA tour with AS I LAY DYING and SHADOW OF INTENT. Originally planned for May/June 2020, the trek was cancelled due to COVID-19; any tickets purchased for these initial shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will take place in February-March 2021.

Produced once again by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER) and featuring artwork by Branca Studio, "The Valley"'s title is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it.

"Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that," said Wade, who alongside his bandmates, stands a hundred percent behind everything their vocalist has to say. "I feel our music is Phil's release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well."

Anyone throwing "The Valley" on for the first time will immediately recognize it as the work of WHITECHAPEL, yet, as has been the case with each release, there is also evolution in play. "Sound-wise, it's all over the place," Bozeman states plainly. "There's aggression, and then you're hit with ominous and emotional guitar riffs. It's mean, but then transfers to soft and inviting. It's a whirlwind of emotions throughout."

