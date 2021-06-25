WES BORLAND Says LIMP BIZKIT Has Recorded 35 Songs For Long-Awaited New Album

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, Wes Borland discussed the status of LIMP BIZKIT's long-awaited new album which at one point had the working title "Stampede Of The Disco Elephants". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios. And we've been working on stuff, working on stuff, working on stuff. And Fred [Durst, LIMP BIZKIT frontman] has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess. So we've released singles — like we did 'Ready To Go', and we did another single called 'Endless Slaughter' that we put out… We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he's done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], 'Fuck this,' [and] thrown it away. So I think he's finally at the point now where he's gonna pick a set of these songs that he's finally cool with and finish 'em and we're gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed."

Asked about a possible timeline for the completion of the new LIMP BIZKIT LP, the guitarist said: "I'm not in charge of Fred's vocals… I'm way done with my parts on the record. I'm sure I'll go back in and play a little bit more after. But it's fucking Fred Durst. He went from being a darling to everybody's most hated person in the world. We broke up as a band. He's tried to find his footing, I think, on a bunch of these songs. He's so talented, and I love him so much as a brother, but if he's not ready to do it, he's not ready to do it… My whole thing is I force things, but I'm happy to make mistakes and get embarrassed and go, 'Oh, I shouldn't have done that.' But I just like to put stuff out. But he's a perfectionist, so we'll see when he's ready to do it. I doubt it'll be called 'Stampede Of The Disco Elephants' at that point. I will definitely say that the riffs and the music, it's the best stuff I've ever done as a musician, I think. I'm so pleased with the direction the music went, and I love what we did as a band. And I've heard a bunch of his, sort of, demoed vocals over the stuff, and they're great. So I have no doubt that he's gonna come and bring it and it's gonna be a great record."

Since the arrival of "Gold Cobra" 10 years ago, LIMP BIZKIT issued four singles and promised to release a full-length collection of new material.

LIMP BIZKIT and Lil Wayne's collaborative single, "Ready To Go", was made available in July 2013. The track was released via Cash Money, Lil Wayne's longtime record company.

LIMP BIZKIT in 2011 parted ways with Interscope, the label that released all of the band's records thus far through its subsidiaries Flip, Geffen and Suretone Records.

LIMP BIZKIT will embark on a U.S. this summer. Support on the 12-date trek will come from SPIRITBOX.

The tour will kick off on July 29 in Chicago and wrap up on August 24 in Los Angeles.

