May 27, 2020 0 Comments

WENDY DIO On RONNIE JAMES DIO: 'He's Still With Me All The Time'

In a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, Wendy Dio, the widow and manager of legendary RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and DIO vocalist Ronnie James Dio, was asked in what ways he is still with her, 10 years after his death. She responded (hear audio below): "He's still with me all the time. I feel him in the house, I feel him everywhere. In fact, when he passed away, it was very strange — a little hummingbird was tapping on my window for about five days. And then I didn't think anything of it, and then I suddenly thought about it, and then just yesterday, I was sitting in the backyard and there's a little hummingbird there. And I thought, 'Why does he keep coming back here?' And it made a nest in one of my umbrellas — the sun umbrellas. I thought, 'What if Ronnie is sending me a message?' Maybe it's a silly thought, but that's what I like. I felt it was Ronnie giving me a message."

Earlier in the month, Wendy told Consequence Of Sound that Ronnie's long-awaited autobiography is "on hold" due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. Legendary rock journalist Mick Wall is working with Wendy on the book, which was partially written before the singer's death and which was originally scheduled to be published several years ago via MTV Books.

Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67. A few months after his death, MTV Books announced plans to release his memoir, which at the time was going to be called "Rainbow In The Dark: The Autobiography Of Ronnie James Dio".

Dio was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made what is now his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

Also tentatively due in 2021 is a documentary that will cover Dio's career from his early days with ELF to his final project, HEAVEN & HELL. It is the first documentary about Dio to be fully authorized by the artist's estate. BMG is both financier and executive producer of the film.

