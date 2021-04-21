WEEZER's 'Homage' To Metal World, 'Van Weezer', To Arrive In May

April 21, 2021 0 Comments

WEEZER's 'Homage' To Metal World, 'Van Weezer', To Arrive In May

WEEZER's long-awaited homage to metal to the world, "Van Weezer", will be released on May 7 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records. A new song from the album, "I Need Some Of That", can be heard below.

"I Need Some Of That" follows the release of last year's "Hero" and "Beginning Of The End", as well as 2019's "The End Of The Game", all of which appear on "Van Weezer". The band also gave fans a sneak peek of "Van Weezer" song "Blue Dream" in last year's "Simpsons" episode, in addition to performing the show's iconic theme song at the episode's end.

"Van Weezer", WEEZER's fifteenth studio album, is produced by Suzy Shinn (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, FALL OUT BOY). The inspiration for this album derives from the deepest roots of WEEZER — metal! What has metal got to do with WEEZER, you ask? In his earliest years, guitarist/vocalist Rivers Cuomo was a huge KISS fan; guitarist Brian Bell was a big BLACK SABBATH fan; drummer Patrick Wilson worshipped at the altar of VAN HALEN and RUSH; bassist Scott Shriner loved SLAYER and METALLICA. The last time this vein of harder rock was mined by WEEZER was on their much-loved 2002 album "Maladroit"; "Van Weezer" is primed to take that album's sonics many steps further courtesy of Shinn.

"Van Weezer" follows the release of the band's first-ever orchestral album, "OK Human", earlier this year. "OK Human"'s lead single, "All My Favorite Songs", hit #1 at Triple A radio, and is currently top 5 and growing at Alternative.

WEEZER has sold over 10 million albums in the U.S., and over 35 million records worldwide since its debut album's release in 1994. The catalogue has included such megahits as "Buddy Holly", "Undone (The Sweater Song)", "Say It Ain't So", "El Scorcho", "Hash Pipe", "Island In The Sun", "Beverly Hills", "Pork And Beans" and more.

"Van Weezer" track listing:

01. Hero
02. All The Good Ones
03. The End Of The Game
04. I Need Some Of That
05. Beginning Of The End
06. Blue Dream
07. 1 More Hit
08. Sheila Can Do It
09. She Needs Me
10. Precious Metal Girl




COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).