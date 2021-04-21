WEEZER's 'Homage' To Metal World, 'Van Weezer', To Arrive In May

WEEZER's long-awaited homage to metal to the world, "Van Weezer", will be released on May 7 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records. A new song from the album, "I Need Some Of That", can be heard below.

"I Need Some Of That" follows the release of last year's "Hero" and "Beginning Of The End", as well as 2019's "The End Of The Game", all of which appear on "Van Weezer". The band also gave fans a sneak peek of "Van Weezer" song "Blue Dream" in last year's "Simpsons" episode, in addition to performing the show's iconic theme song at the episode's end.

"Van Weezer", WEEZER's fifteenth studio album, is produced by Suzy Shinn (PANIC! AT THE DISCO, FALL OUT BOY). The inspiration for this album derives from the deepest roots of WEEZER — metal! What has metal got to do with WEEZER, you ask? In his earliest years, guitarist/vocalist Rivers Cuomo was a huge KISS fan; guitarist Brian Bell was a big BLACK SABBATH fan; drummer Patrick Wilson worshipped at the altar of VAN HALEN and RUSH; bassist Scott Shriner loved SLAYER and METALLICA. The last time this vein of harder rock was mined by WEEZER was on their much-loved 2002 album "Maladroit"; "Van Weezer" is primed to take that album's sonics many steps further courtesy of Shinn.

"Van Weezer" follows the release of the band's first-ever orchestral album, "OK Human", earlier this year. "OK Human"'s lead single, "All My Favorite Songs", hit #1 at Triple A radio, and is currently top 5 and growing at Alternative.

WEEZER has sold over 10 million albums in the U.S., and over 35 million records worldwide since its debut album's release in 1994. The catalogue has included such megahits as "Buddy Holly", "Undone (The Sweater Song)", "Say It Ain't So", "El Scorcho", "Hash Pipe", "Island In The Sun", "Beverly Hills", "Pork And Beans" and more.

"Van Weezer" track listing:

01. Hero

02. All The Good Ones

03. The End Of The Game

04. I Need Some Of That

05. Beginning Of The End

06. Blue Dream

07. 1 More Hit

08. Sheila Can Do It

09. She Needs Me

10. Precious Metal Girl

