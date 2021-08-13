WEDNESDAY 13 Postpones U.K. Tour Due To 'Ongoing Uncertainty With Travel Restrictions'

WEDNESDAY 13 has postponed its previously announced U.K. headlining tour amid an international spike in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations attributed to the delta variant. The trek was scheduled to kick off on October 26 in Plymouth and run through November 14 in Bristol.

WEDNESDAY 13's namesake frontman said in a statement: "Due to the ever changing landscape, including the ongoing uncertainty with travel restrictions, we have taken the heartbreaking decision to postpone our headline tour to 2022. Dates will be announced as soon as possible, and all tickets will remain valid".

WEDNESDAY 13's latest album, "Necrophaze", was released in September 2019. The LP was recorded by Michael Spreitzer, who is the producer, recording engineer and longtime guitarist of DEVILDRIVER, and is the first WEDNESDAY 13 record to feature guest spots, which include performances by Alice Cooper, Roy Mayorga of STONE SOUR (who provides an eerie, authentic, '80s-inspired synth soundtrack-score to the album), Alexi Laiho of CHILDREN OF BODOM, and Cristina Scabbia of LACUNA COIL. Also making an appearance on the album is Jeff Clayton, member of legendary punk bands ANTISEEN and GG Allin's MURDER JUNKIES.

Last November, WEDNESDAY 13 released an official music video for its cover of INXS's hit song "Devil Inside". The clip, filmed and directed by Vicente Cordero (3TEETH, SEPTEMBER MOURNING), premiered during the band's highly anticipated "Halloween Spooktacular!" event on Saturday, October 31 live from Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer

