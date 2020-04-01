WEDNESDAY 13: Lyric Video For 'The Hearse' Single

WEDNESDAY 13 has returned with a new lyric video for the band's latest single, "The Hearse". The track is taken from WEDNESDAY 13's recently released album, "Necrophaze".

"The heaviest track on the record, and maybe the heaviest track of my musical career," states WEDNESDAY 13's namesake frontman. "'The Hearse' is a beast with the double-kick drum mania provided by drummer Kyle Castronovo. I'm a big fan of the movie 'Christine'. I wanted to write a song about a haunted car, so this was inspired by that mixed with the old rhyme from the 'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark' book."

Heavily influenced by the real-life night terror occurrences of Wednesday himself, historical serial killers, and a slew of '80s horror films, the ideas behind "Necrophaze" are bizarrely familiar, frightening, and a hell of a lot of fun. Being a collector of both media and toys, Wednesday 13 was inspired by a craving for variety to create dual album artwork for this release (seen below). The covers showcase either end of the horror spectrum with a "Creepshow" comic book vibe for the LP artwork, and the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter's "The Fog" adorning the CD.

"Necrophaze" was recorded by Michael Spreitzer, who is the producer, recording engineer and longtime guitarist of DEVILDRIVER, and is the first WEDNESDAY 13 record to feature guest spots, which include performances by Cooper, Roy Mayorga of STONE SOUR (who provides an eerie, authentic, '80s-inspired synth soundtrack-score to the album), Alexi Laiho of CHILDREN OF BODOM, and Cristina Scabbia of LACUNA COIL. Also making an appearance on the album is Jeff Clayton, member of legendary punk bands ANTISEEN and GG Allin's MURDER JUNKIES.

