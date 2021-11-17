WEDNESDAY 13 Announces '20 Years Of Fear' U.S. Tour

Heavy horror punk icon Wednesday 13 slithered from the cobwebbed depths of Charlotte, North Carolina in the early 1990s — quickly making his way to the top of the horrendous heights of rock, punk and metal crossover with his electrifying, acclaimed solo music, relentless international touring and also as frontman of renowned horror punk supergroup MURDERDOLLS. Now, nearly 20 years after the formation of his namesake group, WEDNESDAY 13 is about to take his solo project to the next level by signing a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

In addition, WEDNESDAY 13 has announced a massive 2022 U.S. headline tour, dubbed "20 Years Of Fear". Kicking off on March 23, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the tour will feature a special setlist spanning WEDNESDAY 13's entire career. Three select dates will also feature a set from fellow punk/metal icon Doyle. After visiting a slew of American cities, the tour will end on May 7 in Sacramento, California.

WEDNESDAY 13's "20 Years Of Fear" U.S. headline tour:

Mar. 23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

Mar. 25 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

Mar. 26 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

Mar. 27 - Dallas, TX @ Amp'd Live

Mar. 29 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Mar. 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Mar. 31 - Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero

Apr. 01 - Harrison, OH @ Blue Note (also featuring DOYLE)

Apr. 02 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs (also featuring DOYLE)

Apr. 03 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Crafthouse

Apr. 05 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC- Stage Of Herr

Apr. 06 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Apr. 08 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault

Apr. 09 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance (also featuring DOYLE)

Apr. 10 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

Apr. 13 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Apr. 14 - Buffalo, NY @ Ironworks

Apr. 15 - Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

Apr. 16 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

Apr. 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache @ Intersection

Apr. 19 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's

Apr. 20 - Hobart, IN @ The Art Theater

Apr. 22 - Angola, IN @ Eclectic Room

Apr. 23 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Apr. 24 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theater

Apr. 26 - Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Events Center

Apr. 27 - Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theater

Apr. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

Apr. 30 - Denver, CO @ HQ

May 01 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

May 03 - Tempe, AZ @ Pub Rock

May 05 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

May 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky A Go Go

May 07 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Midtown

WEDNESDAY 13 says: "After two years off the road, we are more than excited to get back out and play live. We will be headlining the USA playing a special career-spanning '20 Years Of Fear' setlist. It's been 20 years since it all began for me with MURDERDOLLS and I'm looking forward to celebrating all these years of music with our fans."

He adds: "We are excited to announce that we have signed with Napalm Records for the release of our next album, the ninth installment of the WEDNESDAY 13 catalog, due out in 2022. The new album will be loaded with a full arsenal of tricks and treats that fans will die for."

WEDNESDAY 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - vocals

Roman Surman - lead guitar

Jack Tankersley - guitar

Troy Doebbler - bass

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer