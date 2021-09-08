WE CAME AS ROMANS Shares Video For New Single 'Black Hole' Feat. BEARTOOTH's CALEB SHOMO

WE CAME AS ROMANS has shared a video for its brand new single "Black Hole", featuring BEARTOOTH's Caleb Shomo. You can watch it below.

"'Black Hole' was the very last song that we wrote for the record," WE CAME AS ROMANS vocalist Dave Stephens says. "We had this idea of what we wanted it to sound like, and we wrote a bunch of music for it throughout our time in L.A. But we were never really satisfied with what we created. With only a week left in the studio, we had finally created something that we were all stoked about — and it was time to put a message to the song."

Stephens continues: "The lyrics to 'Black Hole' are about dealing with the anxiety that you feel going through life. For me, at the time, the anxiety I was feeling in dealing with loss and the grieving process. But we wanted to leave the song open-ended enough for our fans to relate to, with anything they were going through. That anxiety is sometimes so crushing, and so heavy, and you have to deal with the weight of it, the gravity of the situations you're in, and sometimes it just feels like an endless cycle."

He finishes: "When the song was complete, we sent it over to a long time friend of ours — Caleb Shomo. We've been playing shows together for well over 10 years now, and we're so happy we've finally had a chance to collaborate on a song together. Caleb is an amazing vocalist and the song wouldn't be the same without his contribution!"

WE CAME AS ROMANS recently shared a video for the single "Darkbloom".

In other WE CAME AS ROMANS news, the band rebooted its U.S. anniversary tour celebrating their landmark, 2009-released album "To Plant A Seed". The tour was originally scheduled for spring 2020, but it was tabled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "To Plant A Seed" was a definitive sonic statement for WE CAME AS ROMANS and remains a fan favorite to this day. The tour kicks off on September 29 in Philadelphia and runs through November 7 in the band's native Michigan. Support will come from THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, DAYSEEKER and HOLLOW FRONT.

