WE CAME AS ROMANS Announce Rescheduled 'To Plant A Seed' Anniversary Tour With THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, DAYSEEKER, HOLLOW FRONT

WE CAME AS ROMANS are rebooting the anniversary tour celebrating their landmark, 2009-released album "To Plant A Seed". The trek was originally scheduled for spring 2020, but it was tabled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To Plant A Seed" was a definitive sonic statement for WE CAME AS ROMANS and remains a fan favorite through this day. It's only fitting that the band commemorate the release with a tour.

"We are ecstatic to finally be able to perform 'To Plant A Seed' in its entirety and celebrate its anniversary," says vocalist Dave Stephens. "Before the tour was originally cancelled due to the COVID outbreak, the shows were incredible. I have no doubt in my mind they will be better than ever this time around and some of our most memorable ones to date!"

When the tour was first announced, guitarist Joshua Moore had said: "We're really excited to announce the anniversary tour for our first record 'To Plant A Seed'. Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with 'To Plant A Seed'. Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it's awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you. But over the course of the years, we've released four other albums and we're even working on a fifth! With that being said, we are going to be throwing these songs into the vault of old WE CAME AS ROMANS — and retiring them from all future setlists after this tour. So make sure you grab your tickets and come hear these songs one last time live."

The tour kicks off on September 29 in Philadelphia and runs through November 7 in the band's native Michigan. Support will come from THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, DAYSEEKER and HOLLOW FRONT. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

WE CAME AS ROMANS on tour with THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, DAYSEEKER + HOLLOW FRONT:

Sep. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Sep. 30 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

Oct. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Oct. 02 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

Oct. 03 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Oct. 05 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Oct. 06 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Oct. 07 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

Oct. 08 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Oct. 09 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Oct. 10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Oct. 12 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 13 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

Oct. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Vinyl

Oct. 17 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Oct. 19 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Oct. 22 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Oct. 23 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

Oct. 24 - Reno, NV - Cargo

Oct. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Oct. 27 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Oct. 29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

Oct. 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Oct. 31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Nov. 02 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 03 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum

Nov. 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

Nov. 06 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Nov. 07 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot