Watch ZAC BROWN BAND Perform Cover Of METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman' At TWIN CITIES SUMMER JAM

July 25, 2021 0 Comments

Watch ZAC BROWN BAND Perform Cover Of METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman' At TWIN CITIES SUMMER JAM

ZAC BROWN BAND performed a cover version of the METALLICA classic "Enter Sandman" during last night's (Saturday, July 24) concert at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee, Minnesota. Fan-filmed video footage of their rendition can be seen below.

ZAC BROWN BAND has been playing "Enter Sandman" during its live shows for about a decade, including in January 2019 when the American country group was joined by Dave Grohl in Atlanta, Georgia to close out its set at the Bud Light Dive Bar.

In a 2018 interview with Atlanta Business Chronicle's Phil W. Hudson and Atlanta radio personality Tug Cowart, ZAC BROWN BAND multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook stated about the group's cover of "Enter Sandman": "It's been around for seven years. People don't get tired of us doing it."

ZAC BROWN BAND founding member and songwriter John Driskell Hopkins told Herald-Tribune back in 2014 that playing "Enter Sandman" "is my favorite, by far."

ZAC BROWN BAND is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning Southern rock group led by frontman Zac Brown. Throughout their decade-long career, ZAC BROWN BAND has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards, including "Best New Artist" in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, nine million albums, has achieved 15 No. 1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats.

ZAC BROWN BAND has headlined seven North American tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Since their debut, ZAC BROWN BAND has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).