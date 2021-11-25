Watch Y&T Perform In Petaluma, California

Fan-filmed video footage of Y&T's November 20 concert at Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, California can be seen below.
Frontman Dave Meniketti is the only surviving member of the Y&T lineup — then known as YESTERDAY AND TODAY — that recorded the band's self-titled debut album.
Original Y&T rhythm guitarist Joey Alves died in March 2017 at the age of 63. Two founding Y&T musicians — Haze, 61, and Kennemore, 57, who both had left the lineup — died from complications of lung cancer: Kennemore on January 7, 2011, and Haze on September 11, 2016.
Y&T's current lineup is rounded out by guitarist John Nymann, drummer Mike Vanderhule and bassist Aaron Leigh.
The band's latest studio album, "Facemelter", came out in May 2010 via Frontiers.
In 2019, Y&T released its long-awaited documentary, "Y&T: On With The Show - The Documentary", on DVD and on Blu-ray.
