January 30, 2022 0 Comments

Watch VOLBEAT Play First Show With Ex-SLAYER Drummer JON DETTE

VOLBEAT played its first show with former SLAYER and TESTAMENT drummer Jon Dette last night (Saturday, January 29) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon. Dette is filling in for VOLBEAT's regular drummer, Jon Larsen, who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, earlier in the week.

Fan-filmed video of the Portland concert can be seen below.

VOLBEAT canceled its show Friday (January 29) at Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho as a result of Larsen's diagnosis.

VOLBEAT's co-headlining U.S. tour with GHOST will conclude on March 3 in Anaheim, California.

VOLBEAT's "Shotgun Blues" single, which is taken from the band's latest album, "Servant Of The Mind", recently topped both the Billboard Mainstream Rock and Mediabase Active Rock charts, the Danish/American group's tenth top-charter, and cemented VOLBEAT's record for having the most No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock chart by an artist based outside of North America.

Revolver called "Servant Of The Mind" "excellent… the darkest and heaviest VOLBEAT offering yet." For the LP, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitar, vocals), Larsen, Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), took its signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. "Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! magazine of the album.

"Servant Of The Mind" was written and recorded during the shutdown and quarantine necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The LP includes the "double barrel" of summer songs the band released this past June: "Wait A Minute My Girl" and "Dagen Før" (featuring Stine Bramsen), the former of which became the band's ninth number one single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.


