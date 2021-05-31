Watch VINCE NEIL Perform MÖTLEY CRÜE Classics In Boone, Iowa

May 31, 2021 0 Comments

MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil played a solo concert this past Saturday (May 29) at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone, Iowa. As usual, Neil's backing group consisted of bassist Dana Strum and guitarist Jeff "Blando" Bland from SLAUGHTER, along with drummer Zoltan Chaney.

Neil's setlist was as follows:

01. Looks That Kill
02. Dr. Feelgood
03. Shout At The Devil
04. Helter Skelter (THE BEATLES cover)
05. You're Invited (But Your Friend Can't Come)
06. Smokin' In The Boys Room (BROWNSVILLE STATION cover)
07. Home Sweet Home
08. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
09. Piece of Your Action
10. Take Me To The Top
11. Live Wire
12. Too Young To Fall In Love
13. Kickstart My Heart
14. Girls, Girls, Girls

Fan-filmed video footage can be seen below.

Vince previously told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about his solo performances: "It's a cool thing, because I love MÖTLEY CRÜE, I love MÖTLEY CRÜE's music, and I love singing, and I love the fans' reactions when they hear the songs. Whether we're playing in front of a thousand people or twenty thousand people, I can only see the front row anyway. So I'm happy for me and for the fans to be able to still hear that music."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2019 biopic "The Dirt" depicts his 1984 drunk-driving accident that killed HANOI ROCKS drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley and seriously injured two others. It also shows Neil's firing from MÖTLEY CRÜE in 1992, only for his bandmates to rally behind him in 1995 when his four-year-old daughter, Skylar, died of cancer. (He rejoined the group in 1997.)

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.





