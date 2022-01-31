Watch Two Full COREY TAYLOR Concerts From This Year's SHIPROCKED Cruise

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor was one of the performers on this year's ShipRocked cruise, which set sail from Galveston, Texas on January 22 and included stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico before returning on January 27. Fan-filmed video footage of two separate Taylor concert from the cruise — on the Lido Deck Stage and on the Theater Stage — can be seen below (courtesy of registered YouTube user Justin West).

Taylor is a New York Times best-selling author as well as an actor with a myriad film and television credits. Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice roars across six SLIPKNOT albums which have rallied millions of fans across the globe. With two gold-certified albums and a platinum single, STONE SOUR has notched five Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 and garnered Loudwire's "Rock Album Of The Decade" for "House Of Gold & Bones Part 1", which also spawned its own Dark Horse Comics graphic novel of the same name by Taylor. His debut solo effort, "CMFT", made history with the powerful single "Black Eyes Blue" reaching No. 1 at Active Rock Radio, making Taylor the first artist in the history of the format to reach No. 1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR.

Taylor first crashed the New York Times Best Seller list with "Seven Deadly Sins" in 2011, occupying the chart for four weeks. He followed it up with three popular tomes: "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heaven" (2013), "You're Making Me Hate You" (2015), and "America 51" (2017). Meanwhile, his filmography encompasses "Fear Clinic", "Doctor Who", "Officer Downe" and "Sharknado 4". The rare renaissance man who can give a symposium at Oxford University and headline heavy music festivals around the globe, Taylor forever challenges culture to think, dream, and scream along with him.

"CMFT" made impressive debuts on charts around the world in October 2020, entering at No. 1 on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart, while claiming No. 2 on Current Rock Albums, No. 6 on Vinyl Albums, and No. 9 on the Top Albums charts. Furthermore, "CMFT" landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).

"CMFT" was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston and Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Schoenhofer (drums).

