Watch TRIVIUM's Entire 'The Deepest Cuts II' Livestream Concert

Grammy-nominated metal band TRIVIUM has uploaded video of "The Deepest Cuts II", the second and final installment in its series of free, single-camera livestream shows that were broadcast from the group's rehearsal room in Orlando, Florida. The performance took place on Saturday, October 24 and was streamed on frontman/guitarist Matt Heafy's ever-popular Twitch channel.

Featured songs:

02:30 Insurrection

07:56 Falling To Grey

16:21 Declaration

24:10 Wake (The End Is Nigh)

34:10 Cease All Your Fire

42:20 The Calamity

49:12 Drowning In The Sound

55:00 Washing Away Me In The Tides

1:00:30 And Sadness Will Sear

1:07:05 Broken One

1:15:00 Drowning In Slow Motion

1:24:00 Incineration: The Broken World

This marked TRIVIUM's third livestream overall. The first was the massively successful global concert event "A Light Or A Distant Mirror", which was followed by the first "The Deepest Cuts" set a month later.

TRIVIUM is taking some time off from full band streams as its new Hangar HQ is built. They will return next year with more high-quality, programmed streaming content dispatched from the new location.

"A Light Or A Distant Mirror" marked the first show TRIVIUM played since the April 2020 release of its new album "What The Dead Men Say". The show featured brand new production and was an arena-style visual show at Full Sail Live, the state-of-the-art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University in the band's hometown of Orlando. TRIVIUM debuted a new stage show that was cohesive with new album visuals and performed songs from the new album on stage for the first time. A portion of the profits of the show benefitted the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, a non-profit hospital. All told, the show earned into the six figures range with both ticket sales and merch.

