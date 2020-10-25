Watch TRIVIUM's Entire 'The Deepest Cuts II' Livestream Concert

October 25, 2020 0 Comments

Watch TRIVIUM's Entire 'The Deepest Cuts II' Livestream Concert

Grammy-nominated metal band TRIVIUM has uploaded video of "The Deepest Cuts II", the second and final installment in its series of free, single-camera livestream shows that were broadcast from the group's rehearsal room in Orlando, Florida. The performance took place on Saturday, October 24 and was streamed on frontman/guitarist Matt Heafy's ever-popular Twitch channel.

Featured songs:

02:30 Insurrection
07:56 Falling To Grey
16:21 Declaration
24:10 Wake (The End Is Nigh)
34:10 Cease All Your Fire
42:20 The Calamity
49:12 Drowning In The Sound
55:00 Washing Away Me In The Tides
1:00:30 And Sadness Will Sear
1:07:05 Broken One
1:15:00 Drowning In Slow Motion
1:24:00 Incineration: The Broken World

This marked TRIVIUM's third livestream overall. The first was the massively successful global concert event "A Light Or A Distant Mirror", which was followed by the first "The Deepest Cuts" set a month later.

TRIVIUM is taking some time off from full band streams as its new Hangar HQ is built. They will return next year with more high-quality, programmed streaming content dispatched from the new location.

"A Light Or A Distant Mirror" marked the first show TRIVIUM played since the April 2020 release of its new album "What The Dead Men Say". The show featured brand new production and was an arena-style visual show at Full Sail Live, the state-of-the-art event and broadcast arena at Full Sail University in the band's hometown of Orlando. TRIVIUM debuted a new stage show that was cohesive with new album visuals and performed songs from the new album on stage for the first time. A portion of the profits of the show benefitted the music therapy program at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, a non-profit hospital. All told, the show earned into the six figures range with both ticket sales and merch.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).