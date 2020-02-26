Watch Trailer For 'Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm' About Legendary Studio Used By RUSH, QUEEN, BLACK SABBATH And JUDAS PRIEST

February 26, 2020 0 Comments

Watch Trailer For 'Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm' About Legendary Studio Used By RUSH, QUEEN, BLACK SABBATH And JUDAS PRIEST

"Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm", the new documentary about the legendary studio where classic albums by RUSH, QUEEN, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, MOTÖRHEAD and SEPULTURA have been recorded, will premiere at SXSW (South By Southwest) on March 16.

The documentary, directed by Hannah Berryman, is the unlikely tale of how two Welsh farming brothers turned their dairy farm into one of the most successful recording studios of all time, producing four decades of legendary rock music.

Fifty years ago, deep in the Welsh countryside, brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward were starting out in the family dairy farming business. But they yearned to do something different — they wanted to make music. So they built a studio in the attic of their farmhouse and started recording with their friends.

Kingsley's new wife, Ann, left her job in the local bank to do the books, and they continued farming all the while. Animals were kicked out of barns and musicians were moved into Nan's spare bedroom. Inadvertently, they'd launched the world's first independent residential recording studio: Rockfield.

Among the albums that were recorded at Rockfield are QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody", RUSH's "A Farewell To Kings" and "Hemispheres", JUDAS PRIEST's "Sad Wings Of Destiny", MOTÖRHEAD's "On Parole" and BLACK SABBATH's "Dehumanizer". Robert Plant, Iggy Pop, SIMPLE MINDS, THE STONE ROSES, OASIS, COLDPLAY and more have also made music and mayhem at Rockfield over the decades. This is their story of rock and roll dreams intertwined with a family business’s fight for survival in the face of an ever-changing music landscape.

The official trailer, which can be seen below, features an appearance from Ozzy Osbourne, who recorded some of BLACK SABBATH's earliest demos at the facility.

"Just to go from Birmingham to Monmouth was an adventure," he said. "You don't understand, we'd never been in a studio, we'd never been on a farm."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).