Watch Trailer For New OZZY OSBOURNE Documentary 'The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne'

A&E Network's Emmy Award-winning "Biography" banner will premiere a new documentary special celebrating one of rock's biggest stars. Featuring exclusive interviews and archival footage, "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" delves into the many lives and incredible career of the man who has personified rock and roll rebellion for decades. "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" will premiere on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
The first trailer for "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" is available below.
"Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" traces Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees BLACK SABBATH and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance —including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians, including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more.
"Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" is produced by Osbourne Media and Critical Content for A&E Network. The documentary is produced and directed by R. Greg Johnston. Executive producers for Osbourne Media are Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne and Peter Glowski. Executive producer for Critical Content is Jenny Daly. LB Horschler is a co-executive producer. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne".
Last month, Jack told "The Talk" about "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne": "When you make a doc like this, it's a totally collaborative effort, and I'd done a documentary on my dad about 10 years ago. When A&E approached us, they were, like, 'We wanna do an A&E biography on Ozzy,' and everyone was on board. And the kind of stipulation for us was, we don't wanna make the same A&E biography that people have seen — this very kind of plug-and-play-type bio piece. Our director, Greg Johnston, who the family's worked with since 'The Osbournes' — he was one of the executive producers of that back in 2001; he knows the family better than anyone. And he came on board, and we basically said, 'All right, let's take the gloves off and get really honest.' And we gave him every bit of footage we have from 50 years of my dad's career. Creatively, it was very much Greg's vision, and I think he knocked it out of the park. Even mom [Sharon], who's been the kind of overwatch of Dad's entire life, I remember when we did the first screening for it, [she] really [was], like, 'Okay, that's good.'"
The celebrated "Biography" brand continues to highlight newsworthy personalities and events with compelling and surprising points-of-view and remains the defining source for true stories from some of the most accomplished non-fiction storytellers of our time. Extensive on-air and branded digital content, including short form, will roll-out on all platforms, including Biography.com, the home to hundreds of profiles of notable cultural figures and influencers.
FIRST LOOK at @AETV’s “Biography: The Nine Lives of #Ozzy Osbourne” premiering Monday Sept 7th!!https://t.co/wca4shUKNH pic.twitter.com/KUwIwZV3iG
— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) August 24, 2020
