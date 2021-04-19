Watch Trailer For DAVE GROHL's TV Show With Mom VIRGINIA, 'From Cradle To Stage'

"From Cradle To Stage", the new docu-series hosted by former NIRVANA drummer and current FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, will premiere on Thursday, May 6 on Paramount+.

The six-part series, directed by Dave Grohl, will be based on a book that Virginia published back in 2017 called "From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mother Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars". It will tell stories of the special relationship between successful musicians and their moms. Each episode features a famous performer and his or her mother as well as Dave and Virginia. It comes from Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content.

Guests set to appear on the show include IMAGINE DRAGONS' Dan Reynolds and his mother Christene, Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda and Bev Lambert, Brandi and Teresa Carlile, Tom and Mary Morello and RUSH's Geddy Lee with his mother Mary Weinrib.

"I went on the road with my son David to explore the stories of mothers of musicians," Virginia said in a new teaser trailer for the series.

Dave added: "I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it's the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist's greatest muse

"Having the opportunity to travel the country and tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. It goes without saying that we are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music."

The series was announced at Paramount+'s launch event in February by Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group.

"From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars" featured interviews that Virginia Hanlon Grohl conducted with 18 rock mothers, including the moms of musicians like Lee and Morello. Also in the book were interviews with the mothers of BEASTIE BOYS' Mike D, Miranda Lambert, MAROON 5's Adam Levine and the late Amy Winehouse.

Dave Grohl penned the foreword to "From Cradle To Stage: Stories From The Mothers Who Rocked And Raised Rock Stars" in which he wrote that the interview with Janis Winehouse "hits close to home because there are some parallels between Amy and Kurt [Cobain]."

Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain both died at the age of 27 after struggling with fame and drug addiction.

Virginia told Rolling Stone that before writing the book, she was surprised at how rare it was to meet mothers of other rock stars at their kids' shows. She added about the moms she interviewed, "They all said, 'Oh, there's nothing interesting about me except for my son or daughter.' And then it turned out that wasn't true at all."

