Watch TOOL Rehearse For Upcoming Tour

Video footage of TOOL's final pre-tour rehearsal before the launch of the band's U.S. arena tour can be seen below.

The four-minute clip, which was originally shared via guitarist Adam Jones's Instagram account, features Jones, bassist Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey playing the songs "The Patient" and "The Pot". Absent from the video is singer Maynard James Keenan.

TOOL's tour in support of 2019's "Fear Inoculum" will kick off tonight (Monday, January 10) at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

On its most recent tour, TOOL had been playing two-and-a-half hour sets, with Keenan spending the entirety avoiding the spotlight, singing mostly from the shadows, on a set of risers at the back of the stage.

The setlist drew from all of TOOL's five albums, with 2019's "Fear Inoculum" and 2001's "Lateralus" getting around four songs each.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".

TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".

TOOL formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums thus far: "Undertow" (1993), "Ænima" (1996), "Lateralus" (2001), "10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum"; two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992); and the limited-edition boxset, "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), "Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"), "Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

"Fear Inoculum" arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

