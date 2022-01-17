Watch TOOL Perform 'Culling Voices' Live For First Time

TOOL performed the song "Culling Voices" for the first time ever during the band's concert this past Saturday, January 15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Fan-filmed video of the performance, which started off with all the members seated at the front of the stage and drummer Danny Carey playing guitar alongside Adam Jones, can be seen below.

"Culling Voices" is taken from TOOL's latest album, "Fear Inoculum", which arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The LP debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise.

TOOL kicked off its 2022 tour in support of "Fear Inoculum" on January 10 at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. It marked the band's first live appearance since March 2020 when TOOL's trek was cut short following a gig in Portland, Oregon due to the burgeoning pandemic.

A year ago, TOOL singer Maynard James Keenan revealed that he battled COVID-19 twice in the span of just a few months. He told "Strombo" on Apple Music Hits that he suffered a second COVID-19 infection around "mid-November [2020] and ended up in the ER on December 1."

Keenan previously discussed his first bout with coronavirus in October 2020, telling AZ Central that he suffered symptoms of the disease in February 2020 and was still recovering eight months later. "I'm still dealing with the residual effects," he said at the time, "But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn't pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that."

Two weeks ago, it was reported that TOOL was one of several artists utilizing specially trained sniffer dogs to detect COVID-19 at their shows. The dogs are able to sniff for traces of the virus on anyone involved backstage, including members of the band’s crew and entourage.

TOOL was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. TOOL was nominated for "7empest", a track from "Fear Inoculum".

TOOL already had three previous Grammy Awards under its belt: "Best Metal Performance" in 1997 and 2001 for "Ænima" and "Schism", respectively, and "Best Recording Package" in 2006 for "10,000 Days".

TOOL formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums thus far: "Undertow" (1993), "Ænima" (1996), "Lateralus" (2001), "10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum"; two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992); and the limited-edition boxset, "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), "Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"), "Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

