Watch TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Perform JUDAS PRIEST, BLACK SABBATH Classics At Reduced-Capacity Michigan Concert

Fan-filmed video footage of former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens performing the PRIEST songs "Electric Eye", "One On One" and "Living After Midnight", as well as the BLACK SABBATH classic "Heaven And Hell" on April 24 at The Music Factory in Battle Creek, Michigan can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user "addresses").

Last year, Owens announced a collaboration with founding PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing and ex-PRIEST drummer Les Binks in KK'S PRIEST. The band, which pays homage to Downing's past, is rounded out by guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE) and bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX).

KK'S PRIEST's debut LP will be released later this year via Explorer1 Music Group. The group will also play select shows to mark the 50th anniversary of PRIEST and Downing's career as a founding member. KK'S PRIEST's setlist will consist of PRIEST classics and new songs.

Owens joined PRIEST in 1996 and recorded two studio albums with the band — 1997's "Jugulator" and 2001's "Demolition" — before PRIEST reunited with Rob Halford in 2003.

Downing, Binks and Owens performed a full-length set of PRIEST classics with MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson in November 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Joining them on second guitar was Mills of HOSTILE, the British metal band whose two albums, "Eve Of Destruction" and "The New World Disorder", were both produced by Downing.

