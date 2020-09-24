Watch THE PRETTY RECKLESS Perform Acoustic Version Of 'House On A Hill'

For the past decade, THE PRETTY RECKLESS has been putting out stadium-worthy rock anthems. Their sophomore album, 2014's "Going To Hell", earned the group three No. 1 rock hits on Billboard, including for "Heaven Knows".

For the latest episode of Grammy.com's "Press Play" series, the powerhouse act performs an acoustic rendition of "House On A Hill" from "Going To Hell". Frontwoman Taylor Momsen describes the heart-wrenching song (inspired by the Vietnam War) as a "cry for humanity."

THE PRETTY RECKLESS's upcoming album, "Death By Rock And Roll", is the band's first to be made without longtime producer Kato Khandwala, who died in April 2018 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

"Death By Rock And Roll" will be released in early 2021 via Fearless Records in the U.S. and Century Media Records in the rest of the world.

Momsen has confirmed that RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello guests on "Death By Rock And Roll". Morello appears on a track called "And So It Went".

Morello joins previously announced guests Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron from SOUNDGARDEN. The song with Cameron and Thayil, called "Only Love Can Save Me Now", was recorded at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios, where seminal LPs like PEARL JAM's "Ten" and SOUNDGARDEN's "Louder Than Love" were laid down.

