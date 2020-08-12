Watch THE DEAD DAISIES' Music Video For Cover Of HUMBLE PIE's '30 Days In The Hole'

THE DEAD DAISIES — the hard rock "collective" founded by Australian musician and businessman David Lowy — has released the official music video for its cover version of the HUMBLE PIE classic "30 Days In The Hole". The track is taken from THE DEAD DAISIES' new digital EP, "The Lockdown Sessions", which was made avaialble on July 17 via Steamhammer/SPV. The effort contains four acoustic tracks, all of them exclusive to this EP.

Says the band: "Darker nights, isolation and a world full of uncertainties have all been great inspiration for our latest video featuring the haunting version of '30 Days In The Hole', stripped back and done with a guitar and voice featuring Glenn [Hughes] and Doug [Aldrich]. The cover of the HUMBLE PIE classic in its very bare and raw form highlights both Glenn's unique and powerful voice as well Doug's distinctive playing technique. Watch this amazing atmospheric video which reflects the words and feelings of the performance perfectly."

"The Lockdown Sessions" contains four tracks: "Unspoken", "Righteous Days" and "30 Days In The Hole", with these three exclusive unplugged versions also featuring as powerful rock tracks on the upcoming album, "Holy Ground". The EP rounds out with a stripped back version of "Fortunate Son", featuring drummer Deen Castronovo on lead vocals.

Lowy said: "As soon as it had become clear that our tour and album release would have to be postponed until 2021, we recorded these acoustic tracks with our fans in mind. 'The Lockdown Sessions' is our way to stay in touch with everyone despite the global restrictions."

"The Lockdown Sessions" unmistakably proves that Glenn Hughes has already added his distinctive sound to THE DEAD DAISIES.

"As we all know, Glenn is a fantastic bassist and vocalist who is rightly referred to as 'The Voice Of Rock,'" Lowy said. "We really enjoyed ourselves with him at the studio and can hardly wait to present the new songs and current lineup live on stage."

"The Lockdown Sessions" track listing:

01. Unspoken (acoustic version)

02. Fortunate Son (live)

03. Righteous Days (acoustic version)

04. 30 Days In The Hole (acoustic version)

"Holy Ground" will be released on January 22, 2021. The album was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse. The follow-up to 2018's "Burn It Down", will be the band's first to feature Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION), who joined the group last year as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

In an interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" at this past January's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Hughes spoke about how he came to be involved with THE DEAD DAISIES. He said: "They wanted someone in, and they were asking me about a year ago if I would be interested in doing this. And I've been doing the 'Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple' [shows] for a couple of years, and I thought it would be appropriate for me to take a break from that and do something other than [that]. And I got together with the guys and we had a play. I've known Doug a long time, as you know. And it just fell together beautifully. It's a beautiful piece of music. I can't wait for people to hear it."

Asked what the new DEAD DAISIES material sounds like, Glenn said: "It's classic rock and it's a groovy album. It's got a lot of melodies to it. It's what you can imagine with me joining them — what could have happened and what has happened. It's a very interesting piece of music."

THE DEAD DAISIES 2020 are:

* Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) - Lead Vocals/Bass Guitar

* Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) - Guitar

* David Lowy (MINK, RED PHOENIX) - Guitar

* Deen Castronovo (JOURNEY, BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE) – Drums

